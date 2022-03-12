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March 12th 2022 Shanghai China BEFORE Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage
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153 views • April 17, 2022
March 12th 2022 Shanghai China BEFORE Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage
REC Shanghai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jeaxKIPXcY&;t
[4K HDR] Night walk along the Shanghai waterfront in spring 🌸 春天的上海江边夜行
REC Shanghai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jeaxKIPXcY&;t
[4K HDR] Night walk along the Shanghai waterfront in spring 🌸 春天的上海江边夜行
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