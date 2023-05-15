Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Who’s using WHO – Big Pharma, China, or U.S. Elites?
Published 19 hours ago
EPOCH TV | Over the Target with Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith

Who’s using WHO – Big Pharma, China, or U.S. Elites?

Even as the World Health Organization announces that the covid crisis is officially over, the UN agency makes moves in preparation for the coming pandemic.

Next time the WHO sets the rules by implementing global lockdowns and universal vaccine mandates.

Has the US forfeited its sovereignty to the WHO? Or are US elites using it as cover to legitimize their power grab?

In this eye-opening episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith uncover the truth about the WHO’s global health agenda.

whopandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyepoch tvvax injuries

