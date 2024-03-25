Act of Consecration of the Human Race to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Most sweet Jesus,

Redeemer of the human race,

look down upon us,

humbly prostrate before Thine altar.



We are Thine and Thine we wish to be;

but to be more surely united with Thee,

behold each one of us freely consecrates himself today

to Thy Most Sacred Heart.



Many, indeed, have never known Thee;

many, too, despising Thy precepts,

have rejected Thee.



Have mercy on them all,

most merciful Jesus,

and draw them to Thy Sacred Heart.



Be Thou King, O Lord,

not only of the faithful who have never forsaken Thee,

but also of the prodigal children who have abandoned Thee,

grant that they may quickly return to their Father's house,

lest they die of wretchedness and hunger.



Be Thou King of those who are deceived by erroneous opinions,

or whom discord keeps aloof

and call them back to the harbour of truth and unity of faith,

so that soon there may be but one flock and one shepherd.



Be Thou King of all those who even now sit in the shadow of idolatry or Islam,

and refuse not Thou to bring them into the light of Thy kingdom.

Look, finally, with eyes of pity upon the children of that race,

which was for so long a time Thy chosen people;

and let Thy Blood, which was once invoked upon them in vengeance,

now descend upon them also in a cleansing flood of redemption and eternal life.



Grant, O Lord,

to Thy Church,

assurance of freedom and immunity from harm;

give peace and order to all nations,

and make the earth resound

from pole to pole with one cry:

Praise to the Divine Heart

that wrought our salvation:

to it be glory

and honour forever.



Amen.



By Pope Pius XI

