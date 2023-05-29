Peter Navarro | Handicapping the Trump-DeSantis Faceoff | Trump Was Lied to By Fauci & Both the Scientific & Medical Establishment

Peter Navarro | "We Were Lied To. I First Met Tony Fauci On January 28th 2020 (6-7 Weeks Before the Shutdowns). Fauci, Knew That Virus Came from the Wuhan Lab. He Knew That Because He Had Funded the Gain of Function Research In That Lab."

Watch the Original Peter Navarro Interview HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6l33kij4KY

Who Is Peter Navarro? Peter Navarro was one of only three senior White House officials who remained with President Trump from the 2016 presidential campaign to the end of his first term in office. Under President Trump Peter was the director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, serving as policy coordinator for the Defense Production Act during the pandemic, and was a principal architect of Trump’s tariff, trade, and “tough on China” policies. Learn More About Peter Navarro Today At: https://peternavarro.com/

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

The ReAwaken America Tour Builds Momentum As It Heads Las Vegas Nevada (August 25th & 26th) | Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

ReAwaken America Tour History:

*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out

*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out

*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out

*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out

*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out

*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out

*January - Phoenix, AZ Was 100% Sold Out

*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out

*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out

*April - Salem, Oregon Was 100% Sold Out

*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th Was 100% Sold Out

*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th Was 100% Sold Out

*Batavia, NY - August 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

*Washington / Idaho - September 16th & 17th Was 100% Sold Out

*Manheim, Pennsylvania - October 21st & 22nd Was 100% Sold Out

*Branson, Missouri - November 4th & 5th Was 100% Sold Out

*Nashville, Tennessee - January 20th & 21st Was 100% Sold Out

*Doral, Florida - May 12th & 13th Was 100% Sold Out

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Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

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Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102