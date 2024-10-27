Why Dispensationalism is Wrong, Unbiblical & Deceptive!

Most Christians today believe that an individual will walk into a rebuilt Jewish 3rd temple and proclaim himself to be God. They also believe that there will be a tribulation lasting 7 years, and some believe that Christ will secretly come to rapture the Church before such an event. But what are the origins of these beliefs? History tells us that dispensationalism was started by a man named John Nelson Darby in the late 1800's, meaning that for most of the last 2,000 years these views were not considered.





History also tells us that the Catholic Church created the Counter Reformation in the 1500's, and courtesy of influential figures like Francisco Ribera, Manuel Lacunza, Robert Bellarmine and other Jesuits, a new way to interpret end times events more literally and physically emerged. This is called "futurism" and it is the greater umbrella which dispensationalism is part of.





But what does the bible have to say about these things? And more importantly, what does it mean for us if we are ignorant of the truth? Today you will learn why dispensationalism is not only wrong, but contrary to the gospel and deceptive.





✅Stay Connected✅

✅Watch Ad Free✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️Statement of Faith✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢Read My Testimony📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏Support My Work🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy





The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024)

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in