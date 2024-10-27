BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Dispensationalism is Wrong, Unbiblical & Deceptive!
6 months ago

Most Christians today believe that an individual will walk into a rebuilt Jewish 3rd temple and proclaim himself to be God. They also believe that there will be a tribulation lasting 7 years, and some believe that Christ will secretly come to rapture the Church before such an event. But what are the origins of these beliefs? History tells us that dispensationalism was started by a man named John Nelson Darby in the late 1800's, meaning that for most of the last 2,000 years these views were not considered.


History also tells us that the Catholic Church created the Counter Reformation in the 1500's, and courtesy of influential figures like Francisco Ribera, Manuel Lacunza, Robert Bellarmine and other Jesuits, a new way to interpret end times events more literally and physically emerged. This is called "futurism" and it is the greater umbrella which dispensationalism is part of.


But what does the bible have to say about these things? And more importantly, what does it mean for us if we are ignorant of the truth? Today you will learn why dispensationalism is not only wrong, but contrary to the gospel and deceptive.


✅Stay Connected✅

✅Watch Ad Free✅

https://www.danceoflife.com


🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794


✝️Statement of Faith✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith


📢Read My Testimony📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian


🙏Support My Work🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work


🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work


❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement


---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide


The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion


Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series


Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series


Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series


Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series


Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series


Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually


Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d


Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle


Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot


Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54


Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery


Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer


Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop


1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah


Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy


The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy


Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85


Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024)

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in

biblegodjesusbible studychristianchristianityfaithscripturebiblicalbible prophecyend timeslast daysscripture study
