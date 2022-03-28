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URGENT Ukraine and Russia Can Be Saved in War!
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71 views • March 28, 2022
REALBible Believers.
Russian Gospel Video: https://youtu.be/8DYuf_Xd4q0
Ukrainian/Russian YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3GTOenN-6V4BiJmBmLHssA.
Ukrainian/Russian Website: http://harvestukraine.org/rus
Ukrainian/Russian 24/7 Radio: http://bibleradiorus.com/
Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKQUHbKAx5o
Russian Gospel Video: https://youtu.be/8DYuf_Xd4q0
Ukrainian/Russian YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3GTOenN-6V4BiJmBmLHssA.
Ukrainian/Russian Website: http://harvestukraine.org/rus
Ukrainian/Russian 24/7 Radio: http://bibleradiorus.com/
Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKQUHbKAx5o
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