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Potatohead Does No SOTU Address? Here's There Bullsh*t Excuse
Aimless News
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320 views • February 27, 2021
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Sources used in video:

https://trendingpolitics.com/now-we-have-our-excuse-for-why-biden-cant-do-his-state-of-the-union-address-on-time-knab/

https://www.axios.com/missing-marine-white-house-west-wing-8acbe2c9-1dbe-40b5-8594-11651e1aa075.html

https://www.wenatcheeworld.com/news/coronavirus/back-at-school-pandemic-continues-but-life-goes-on-at-wenatchee-and-eastmont-highs/article_b9d7ae06-762e-11eb-abef-bbb60008f62a.html

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/feb/25/stimulus-check-1400-you-1400-week-federal-employee/

https://www.king5.com/amp/article/news/health/coronavirus/covid-pandemic-no-flu-season/507-1b1048eb-7a77-4448-ba4e-428b37c09bbd

https://www.independentsentinel.com/78000-crossed-illegally-in-january-4500-daily-its-only-the-beginning/

Al Gore said we'd all be dead - https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1364991508257140744

https://babylonbee.com/news/gi-joe-to-be-replaced-with-genderless-gi-pat

https://nypost.com/2019/09/25/mattel-launches-gender-neutral-barbie-doll/

https://hannity.com/media-room/mr-potato-head-canceled-hasbro-to-drop-gendered-toy-will-release-potato-head-this-year/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/update-hasbro-keeps-mr-potato-head-modern-makeover-gender-neutral-name-will-not-happen/

https://nypost.com/2021/02/25/teachers-aide-seen-masturbating-had-no-clue-zoom-was-on/

https://nypost.com/2021/02/25/man-in-florida-used-scissors-to-cut-off-his-wifes-lovers-penis/

Ice Basketball Dunk - https://twitter.com/spittinchiclets/status/1364981443491995649


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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