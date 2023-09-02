X22 Report - Bob Kudla - Is The Fed About To Make A Move That Will Destroy The Currency? Insanity

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
Bob is the created and owner of Trade Genius Academy. Bob also does a
podcast on YouTube which is called Trade Genius. Bob begins the
conversation talking retail. The earning are in and the stores are not
doing well, as time goes on we are going to see stores start to close
and this holiday season is not going to look good. The Fed is about to
make a move that will most likely destroy the currency, they want to
change the Fed target rate, if they decide to do this the value of the
currency drops, game over. We are now seeing insanity in the economy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.