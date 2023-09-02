Create New Account
X22 Report - Bob Kudla - Is The Fed About To Make A Move That Will Destroy The Currency? Insanity
X22 Report
Published Yesterday

Bob is the created and owner of Trade Genius Academy. Bob also does a podcast on YouTube which is called Trade Genius. Bob begins the conversation talking retail. The earning are in and the stores are not doing well, as time goes on we are going to see stores start to close and this holiday season is not going to look good. The Fed is about to make a move that will most likely destroy the currency, they want to change the Fed target rate, if they decide to do this the value of the currency drops, game over. We are now seeing insanity in the economy.

trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidbob kudlax22 financial report

