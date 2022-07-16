Depopulation Plans & Modalities

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The control cabal's goals of massive depopulation and full control of the surviving modified humans involves extensive poisoning, viruses, vaccines, starvation, technological attack, war, catastrophe and social chaos to achieve a controlled technocratic world governance society. These statements reveal the agenda, plans and modalities, as well as the arrogant attitude of the elite conspiracy, which are of great concern.