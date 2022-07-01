Yesterday was the last day of the NATO Congress in Madrid. - The Ones Who Supposedly Care So Much about Human Rights that for 8 Years - They can't See Their Infringement in the Donbass. 070122

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Today (this was posted June 30th) is the last day of the NATO Congress in Madrid. The ones who care so much about human rights that for 8 years now they have has not seen their infringement in the Donbass.
◾️To the blind members of NATO from the brave women of Donetsk. Appeal, wish and more. Without love, but with truth.