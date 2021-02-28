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WHO insiders blow the whistle on BIll Gates' total immunity through GAVI
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312 views • February 28, 2021
WHO insiders blow the whistle on BIll Gates' total immunity through GAVI - world vaccine alliance. Lawyers Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Dr. Justus P. Hoffmann interviewing Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and Dr. Silvia Behrendt on total immunity of Bill Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance/A cut from Corona investigative committee Nr. 41
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.who.int/news/item/....20-01-2021-who-infor - https://archive.is/dtAmh
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQeN3uouaITk/
Stiftung Corona Ausschuss Sitzung 41 / Troja Allenthalben - Chembuster
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tPcHcNzvqZTX/ - February 28, 2021
Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab, Rechtswissenschaftler
1:14:26 Dr. Silvia Behrendt (Pandemie und WHO Rechtsexpertin)
2:06:10 - 2:54:38 Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger
Stuckelberger (Inter. Gesundheitswissenschaftlerin)
2:54:41 Frau Vera Lengsfeld, Publizistin & Politikerin. CDU, Merkel
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.who.int/news/item/....20-01-2021-who-infor - https://archive.is/dtAmh
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQeN3uouaITk/
Stiftung Corona Ausschuss Sitzung 41 / Troja Allenthalben - Chembuster
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tPcHcNzvqZTX/ - February 28, 2021
Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab, Rechtswissenschaftler
1:14:26 Dr. Silvia Behrendt (Pandemie und WHO Rechtsexpertin)
2:06:10 - 2:54:38 Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger
Stuckelberger (Inter. Gesundheitswissenschaftlerin)
2:54:41 Frau Vera Lengsfeld, Publizistin & Politikerin. CDU, Merkel
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