EPISODE 443: CEASE AND DESIST
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
70 views • 23 hours ago

Del unveils the latest on the upcoming film ‘An Inconvenient Study,’ including a brand-new trailer that we believe will raise eyebrows. Jefferey Jaxen reports on President Trump’s and RFK Jr.'s first-ever autism report and the fallout shaking Washington. YouTube faces scrutiny after admitting it caved to government pressure to censor accounts. Finally, Del sits down with Xlear founder Nathan Jones, who shares his battle against the DOJ and FTC after being shut down in 2021 for bringing a promising natural nasal spray to market during the pandemic.


Guest: Nathan Jones


AIR DATE: September 25, 2025

