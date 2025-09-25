EPISODE 443: CEASE AND DESIST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del unveils the latest on the upcoming film ‘An Inconvenient Study,’ including a brand-new trailer that we believe will raise eyebrows. Jefferey Jaxen reports on President Trump’s and RFK Jr.'s first-ever autism report and the fallout shaking Washington. YouTube faces scrutiny after admitting it caved to government pressure to censor accounts. Finally, Del sits down with Xlear founder Nathan Jones, who shares his battle against the DOJ and FTC after being shut down in 2021 for bringing a promising natural nasal spray to market during the pandemic.
Guest: Nathan Jones
AIR DATE: September 25, 2025