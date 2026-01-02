"You have got to let people know, the facts of the matter, before they can check the record"

Imagine that: Ze German courts 'do' keep ze files! I did not know that!

Big WOW, ve have ze court documents zat ze Schaefer's, Rizoli's King's couldn't produce. 33 notes on ze file. Nothing to see here. - Now, can someone tell me who ze 'German-Canadian man' ist, who set up TJGS 'Truth und Justice for German Society' in May 2015? Brian Ruhe? Alfred Schaefer? Or someone else?

It's just a 'bit of a coincidence' a year later Monika makes ze video und 18 Monate later she 'just decides' 'randomly' to visit bro Alf in Germany, UND DENN, rocks up to a court house in Munich, for 'her friend's' trial for, guess what? Incitement to hatred. That for which Schaefer knew before she bought ze plane ticket she had committed herself against ze state of Germany back in 2016. Who does that?

On that basis, sure it makes 'perfect sense' why Aaron Brady, according to the states framing, 'just decided' to drive from the UK [Norn-Iron] to the Republic the morning after Lordship. This is the logic we're talking about here. There is no difference between the 2 in that capacity.

It's been said rightly many times over by many observers, that Aaron would have to be off his rocker to get in a car & drive over the border 'if' he was guilty of capital murder.

So why did Schaefer get on ze bloody plane? - Vas it for her und Alf to become poster faces for ze recently setup 'TJGS'? - A 'great story' to bang on about for years to come und drive donations, sell books?

I'm still calling this a shilling psyop. No one in their right minds commits a crime against a country, eg Germany, in another country, then decides, let's have an owl holiday in Germany! Get a grip people.

Und vhy are ve being told zhat ze German's don't keep zhese records when zhey clearly do? How come Cloverfield und co found zhem, why didn't she have zhem?

TJGS is not mega millions by any means, the site is dragging it's arse along the ground getting virtually no hits. Now, but this is almost 10 years later. Did it get a fist pump full of donations back in the late teens when this 'story' was fresh?

Die Dateien: https://juris.bundesgerichtshof.de/cgi-bin/rechtsprechung/document.py?Gericht=bgh&Art=en&sid=bc0680cf169cbf59d9a95cf276a4fc8f&nr=100805&pos=0&anz=1

This is the file # Schaefer gave out last Sunday 11/16. 'no results'. https://juris.bundesgerichtshof.de/cgi-bin/rechtsprechung/list.py?Gericht=bgh&Art=en&SuchFehler=1&Fehler=Es+konnten+keine+passenden+Dokumente+gefunden+werden.&felder=az%7C%7C3jks12js22685%2F16

WOW, ve got ze files. But it still smells like week old trout & the flies are all over this one. None of the motivating decisions are explained, least of all the so-called 'friendship' between Schaefer & Stolz. Why is Monika always laughing out loud & giggling talking about her jail experience?

Coincidence? Founding member of TJGS Brian Ruhe does 1st post prison interview.