🎵Mah-Na-Mah-Na Trouble Every Day

Gospel-Soul Fusion explodes with syncopated deep bass, crisp drums, and a lively honky-tonk gospel piano line anchoring the groove, Stirring, raspy vocals power forward, supported by a robust call-and-response choir, Horn stabs punctuate key moments, Organ swells, sharp guitar licks, handclaps, tambourine, and layered soul textures inject joyous church energy, fueling the build to an exuberant, celebratory climax

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)



Well I'm about to get sick

From watching my TV

I've been checking out the news

Until my eyeballs fail to see

I mean to say that every day

Is just another rotten mess (oh no)

And when it's gonna change my friend

Is anybody's guess



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)



So I'm watching and I'm waiting

Hoping for the best

Even think I go to praying

Every time I hear them say (oh no)

There's no way to delay

That trouble coming every day

No way to delay

That trouble coming every day



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

No way to delay

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

That trouble coming every day



Wednesday I watched the riot

I seen the cops out on the street

I watched them throwing rocks and stuff

And choking in the heat

I listen to reports

About the whiskey passing around (pass the whiskey)

I seen the smoke and fire

And the market burning down



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Ba-dee-bee-dee-bee

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee



Watch while everybody

On the street would take a turn

To stomp and smash and bash and crash

And slash and bust and burn



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

There's no way to delay

That trouble coming every day



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

So I'm watching and I'm waiting

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Hoping for the best



Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Trouble coming every day

Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

No way to delay, no way to delay



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

That trouble coming every day

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee

Mah Nà Mah Nà…

