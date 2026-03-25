BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Mah-Na-Mah-Na Trouble Every Day
wolfburg
wolfburg
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • Yesterday

Gospel-Soul Fusion explodes with syncopated deep bass, crisp drums, and a lively honky-tonk gospel piano line anchoring the groove, Stirring, raspy vocals power forward, supported by a robust call-and-response choir, Horn stabs punctuate key moments, Organ swells, sharp guitar licks, handclaps, tambourine, and layered soul textures inject joyous church energy, fueling the build to an exuberant, celebratory climax

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Well I'm about to get sick
From watching my TV
I've been checking out the news
Until my eyeballs fail to see
I mean to say that every day
Is just another rotten mess (oh no)
And when it's gonna change my friend
Is anybody's guess

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

So I'm watching and I'm waiting
Hoping for the best
Even think I go to praying
Every time I hear them say (oh no)
There's no way to delay
That trouble coming every day
No way to delay
That trouble coming every day

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
No way to delay
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
That trouble coming every day

Wednesday I watched the riot
I seen the cops out on the street
I watched them throwing rocks and stuff
And choking in the heat
I listen to reports
About the whiskey passing around (pass the whiskey)
I seen the smoke and fire
And the market burning down

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Ba-dee-bee-dee-bee
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee

Watch while everybody
On the street would take a turn
To stomp and smash and bash and crash
And slash and bust and burn

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
There's no way to delay
That trouble coming every day

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
So I'm watching and I'm waiting
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Hoping for the best

Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Trouble coming every day
Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
No way to delay, no way to delay

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
That trouble coming every day
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee
Mah Nà Mah Nà…

Keywords
stirringtambourinehandclapsgospel-soul fusion explodes with syncopated deep basscrisp drumsand a lively honky-tonk gospel piano line anchoring the grooveraspy vocals power forwardsupported by a robust call-and-response choirhorn stabs punctuate key momentsorgan swellssharp guitar licksand layered soul textures inject joyous church energyfueling the build to an exuberantcelebratory climax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sky Scroll: Decoding the divine eclipse messages

Sky Scroll: Decoding the divine eclipse messages

Kevin Hughes
Kentucky Family Declines Data Center Offer, Citing Farmland Preservation

Kentucky Family Declines Data Center Offer, Citing Farmland Preservation

Douglas Harrington
Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer&#8217;s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer’s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Coco Somers
Britain Assumes Command of Multinational Task Force in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Britain Assumes Command of Multinational Task Force in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Garrison Vance
Three charged in alleged scheme to smuggle AI chips to China via Thailand

Three charged in alleged scheme to smuggle AI chips to China via Thailand

Laura Harris
Silent Strokes: Biden officials buried evidence of vaccine-induced brain clots to protect a deadly political narrative

Silent Strokes: Biden officials buried evidence of vaccine-induced brain clots to protect a deadly political narrative

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy