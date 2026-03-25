🎵Mah-Na-Mah-Na Trouble Every Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gospel-Soul Fusion explodes with syncopated deep bass, crisp drums, and a lively honky-tonk gospel piano line anchoring the groove, Stirring, raspy vocals power forward, supported by a robust call-and-response choir, Horn stabs punctuate key moments, Organ swells, sharp guitar licks, handclaps, tambourine, and layered soul textures inject joyous church energy, fueling the build to an exuberant, celebratory climax
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Well I'm about to get sick
From watching my TV
I've been checking out the news
Until my eyeballs fail to see
I mean to say that every day
Is just another rotten mess (oh no)
And when it's gonna change my friend
Is anybody's guess
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
So I'm watching and I'm waiting
Hoping for the best
Even think I go to praying
Every time I hear them say (oh no)
There's no way to delay
That trouble coming every day
No way to delay
That trouble coming every day
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
No way to delay
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
That trouble coming every day
Wednesday I watched the riot
I seen the cops out on the street
I watched them throwing rocks and stuff
And choking in the heat
I listen to reports
About the whiskey passing around (pass the whiskey)
I seen the smoke and fire
And the market burning down
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Ba-dee-bee-dee-bee
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee
Watch while everybody
On the street would take a turn
To stomp and smash and bash and crash
And slash and bust and burn
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
There's no way to delay
That trouble coming every day
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
So I'm watching and I'm waiting
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Hoping for the best
Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Trouble coming every day
Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
No way to delay, no way to delay
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)
That trouble coming every day
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)
Ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee
Mah Nà Mah Nà…