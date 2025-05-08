❗️Warning: TENSE MOMENT as car drives into sea of people at Champs-Elysées amid Paris Saint-Germain Champions League win

94 views • 4 days ago

As media report, the riot police deployed tear gas and made over 20 arrests.

Massive crowds flooded the streets of the French capital, destroying buses, attacking police, and setting fires.

Paris ERUPTS in CHAOS after PSG football club's victory over Arsenal in Champions League

TENSE MOMENTS as car drives into sea of people at Champs-Elysées amid Paris Saint-Germain Champions League win

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.