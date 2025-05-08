❗️Warning: TENSE MOMENT as car drives into sea of people at Champs-Elysées amid Paris Saint-Germain Champions League win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TENSE MOMENTS as car drives into sea of people at Champs-Elysées amid Paris Saint-Germain Champions League win
At least 3 people injured, including 1 critically — reports
Paris ERUPTS in CHAOS after PSG football club's victory over Arsenal in Champions League
Massive crowds flooded the streets of the French capital, destroying buses, attacking police, and setting fires.
As media report, the riot police deployed tear gas and made over 20 arrests.