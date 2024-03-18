ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Monday 3/18/24 • RUSSELL BRAND, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

EMERGENCY MONDAY BROADCAST: NATO LEADERS BEAT DRUM IN SUPPORT OF MACRON’S CALL FOR DIRECT MILITARY CONFRONTATION WITH RUSSIA!
Putin, after winning his 5th election with 87% of the vote, says Russia is fighting for survival against the globalists and will never surrender.
Alex Jones will be breaking all this down along with the aftermath of the MSM’s lies about Trump’s ‘bloodbath’ comment. TUNE IN
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.