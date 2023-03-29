Finding Mental Health - #SolutionsWatch

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



March 28, 2023

SupportSave8 RepostsShare

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel @corbettreport 133K followers Join Following

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-mentalhealth/

What is mental health and how can we achieve it? Is it only to be found in a trip to the psychiatrist's office and a prescription for a Big Pharma medication, or do alternative mental care structures exist for those who need it? And what does all of this have to do with Baruch Spinoza, anyway? Joining us to answer these questions on this week's in-depth edition of #SolutionsWatch is Dr. Bruce Levine, author of A Profession Without Reason.

mental healthpsychiatrypsychology

URLlbry://@corbettreport#0/solutionswatch-mentalhealth#3

Claim ID3cb1b088fa3be9112b4c9f5989bd54376d08152e

502.82 MB