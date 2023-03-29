Create New Account
Finding Mental Health - #SolutionsWatch
What is happening
March 28, 2023

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-mentalhealth/

What is mental health and how can we achieve it? Is it only to be found in a trip to the psychiatrist's office and a prescription for a Big Pharma medication, or do alternative mental care structures exist for those who need it? And what does all of this have to do with Baruch Spinoza, anyway? Joining us to answer these questions on this week's in-depth edition of #SolutionsWatch is Dr. Bruce Levine, author of A Profession Without Reason.

mental healthpsychiatrypsychology
Keywords
freedombig pharmalovecorbettreportmedicationpsychiatristnaturessolutions watchspinozathe corbett report official lbry channelfinding mental healthchemical in balancedr bruce levineauthor ofa profession without reason

