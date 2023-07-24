Create New Account
How to Detox & Hydrate your Body with Water and Celtic Salt!
Barbara O'Neill (Australia): How to Detox your body with Water and Celtic Salt! [30.01.2023]


This is great on Celtic and Himalayan salt taken with water to fight dehydration!

Contains tons of minerals esp magnesium that pulls the water into the cells!


https://www.celticseasalt.com/

https://www.amazon.com/Fine-Ground-Celtic-Sea-Salt/dp/B000EITYUU

https://www.pricerunner.dk/pl/620-5253494/Foedevarer/Celtic-Sea-Salt-Fint-Havsalt-454g-Sammenlign-Priser


source:

https://rumble.com/v28203a-barbara-oneill-australia-how-to-detox-your-body-with-water-and-celtic-salt-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4

Keywords
detoxdehydrationhydratebarbara oneillwater secrets

