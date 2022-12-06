The Greater NFSC's Influence, the More Widely the Truth Spreads

https://gnews.org/articles/566446
12/02/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 13: There are many Americans who support our protests. Americans love justice and freedom more than we can imagine, but they don't have a platform to learn the truth like GETTR and the NFSC. The greater our influence, the more widely the truth will spread.
