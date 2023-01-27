Over 1000 Athlete Vax-Deaths worldwide since 2021. Dr. Peterson Pierre, Daily Dose

Athlete Deaths with Dr. Peterson Pierre .

Worldwide: Over 1500 athlete cardiac arrests since 2021. Over 1000 athlete vax-Deaths.

US: Over 270 US Athlete Vax-Deaths since 2021.

Peter McCullough, Panagis Polykretis Letter to the Editor:

"From January 2021 to the time of writing, 1598 athletes suffered cardiac arrest, 1101 of which with deadly outcome. Notably, in a 38-years timespan (1966-2004), 1101 athletes under the age of 35 died (~29/years) due to various heart-related conditions, 50% of who had congenital anatomical heart disease and cardiomyopathies and 10% had atherosclerotic heart disease with early onset. According to a study done on 301 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 who had received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 29.24% of participants experienced cardiovascular complications such tachycardia, palpitations and 2.33% suffered myopericarditis.10 It is noteworthy, that no statistically significant increase in the incidence of myocarditis or pericarditis was observed in un-vaccinated subjects after SARS-CoV-2 infection, in a large population study. Since the end of 2021 and throughout 2022, young age excess mortality has substantially increased in many European countries (Figure 1), in concert with the vaccine program." ~ Peter McCullough, Panagis Polykretis Letter to the Editor

Peter McCullough, Panagis Polykretis Letter to the Editor: Rational harm-benefit assessments by age group are required for continued COVID-19 vaccination, Dec 17 2022. Direct link:

https://enromiosini.gr/newsite16/wp-content/files/2023/01/Scand-J-Immunol-2022-Polykretis-Rational-harm%E2%80%90benefit-assessments-by-age-group-are-required-for-continued-COVID%E2%80%90191.pdf

Peterson Pierre, M.D.

Dr. Pierre has an MD from Stanford University School of Medicine with fellowships and internships at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and the Stanford University Department of Internal Medicine. Dr. Pierre is Certified by the American Board of Dermatology. A highly respected authority in medical as well as cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Peterson Pierre is recognized for attending to overall health, not just beauty.