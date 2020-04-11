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The Project for the New American Century - A Matrix For World Changing Events Closer To The Truth Than We've Been Told
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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20 views • April 11, 2020
The Project for the New American Century is shown here under the Creative Commons License.

This film goes in detail through the untold history of 'The Project for the New American Century' with tons of archival footage and connects it right into the present. This film exposes how every major war in US history was based on a complete fraud with video of insiders themselves admitting it.

This film shows how the first film theaters in the US were used over a hundred years ago to broadcast propaganda to rile the American people into the Spanish-American War.

It displays the white papers of the oil company Unocal which called for the creation of a pipeline through Afghanistan and how their exact needs were fulfilled through the US invasion of Afghanistan.

It exposes how Halliburton, under their "cost plus" exclusive contract with the US Government went on a mad dash spending spree akin to something out of the movie Brewster's Millions, yet instead of blowing $30 million they blew through BILLIONS by literally burning millions of dollars worth of hundred thousand dollar cars and trucks if they had so much as a flat tire.

"A stunning film. It should be seen as widely as possible, in cinemas, bars, clubs, at meetings and, of course, through the internet. I'm sure the film will continue to be a source of debate and political education for many years. Maybe until the war criminals have been brought to trial." - Ken Loach - Celebrated English Filmmaker

While Massimo Mazzuccos first political documentary, GLOBAL DECEIT (2006), focused on the long list of inconsistencies in the official version of the 9/11 attacks, THE NEW AMERICAN CENTURY explores the historical, philosophical and economic background that suggests a matrix for such events that is much closer to home than the so-called "Islamic terrorism".

The film provides solid evidence for the true reasons behind the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, whose unfolding is described in chilling detail in a document called "Project for the New American Century", published in the year 2,000, that seems to have served as the actual blueprint for such dramatic events

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Song
America Under Attack
Artist
Federico Povoleri
Album
Il Nuovo Secolo Americano
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CD Baby (on behalf of Minimosca Records); Soundreef Ltd, CD Baby Sync Publishing, and 2 Music Rights Societies
Song
The War is Coming
Artist
Federico Povoleri
Album
Il Nuovo Secolo Americano
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CD Baby (on behalf of Minimosca Records); CD Baby Sync Publishing, Soundreef Ltd, and 2 Music Rights Societies
Song
Raise of the Neocons
Artist
Federico Povoleri
Album
Il Nuovo Secolo Americano
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CD Baby (on behalf of Minimosca Records); Soundreef Ltd, CD Baby Sync Publishing
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Mystery Train
Artist
Elvis Presley
Writers
Junior Parker, Sam Phillips
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SME, WMG; Warner Chappell, Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutor, PEDL, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPG Publishing, and 16 Music Rights Societies
Song
Baghdad
Artist
Ilham Al Madfai
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Universal Music MENA); LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, EMI Music Publishing, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 4 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
white housepoliticschargesdick cheneydonald rumsfelddocumentaryconspiracy of silencegeorge w bush9 11accused of war crimestown white housein the white housevice president documentary on 9 11september 11 2001 hi definition versionconspiracy of war in dc
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