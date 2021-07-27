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Pfizer Contracts Leaked!
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231 views • July 27, 2021
UPDATE: Here is the pdf
http://sanjeev.sabhlokcity.com/Misc/LEXO-KONTRATEN-E-PLOTE.pdf
https://sei.saude.gov.br/sei/controlador_externo.php?acao=documento_conferir&;codigo_verificador=0019603551&codigo_crc=1A550AF8&hash_download=063098faf3746f5d0bd6afdf6a3bc189b4c8fb435b4ffd1f5828b2901762234eaf40bae79257937362621087ef087a3564d0bdcb9236886f57180964db538f6e&visualizacao=1&id_orgao_acesso_externo=0
The Albanian and Brazilian contracts have been leaked. I will update you with a full link to the pdf files if I can find them, they weren't on the Twitter when I checked. Here are the links to what I was shown.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/eh_den/status/1419653002818990085
https://twitter.com/eh_den/status/1419992103116025858
http://sanjeev.sabhlokcity.com/Misc/LEXO-KONTRATEN-E-PLOTE.pdf
https://sei.saude.gov.br/sei/controlador_externo.php?acao=documento_conferir&;codigo_verificador=0019603551&codigo_crc=1A550AF8&hash_download=063098faf3746f5d0bd6afdf6a3bc189b4c8fb435b4ffd1f5828b2901762234eaf40bae79257937362621087ef087a3564d0bdcb9236886f57180964db538f6e&visualizacao=1&id_orgao_acesso_externo=0
The Albanian and Brazilian contracts have been leaked. I will update you with a full link to the pdf files if I can find them, they weren't on the Twitter when I checked. Here are the links to what I was shown.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/eh_den/status/1419653002818990085
https://twitter.com/eh_den/status/1419992103116025858
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