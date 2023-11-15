Create New Account
Israeli forces raid the al-Shifa hospital where thousands of Palestinians are taking shelter
Israeli forces are carrying out a raid on Gaza'slargest hospital, al-Shifa. The director of health says he's heard gunfire and the movement of Israeli tanks inside the complex.

Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum is live in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip and Sara Khairat. She is live from Ramallah in the Occupied East Jerusalem for the latest developments.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera English

Keywords
gazaidfal-shifa hospital

