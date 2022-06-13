‘THE TRUTH ABOUT JANUARY 6TH’ (2022) – FULL DOCUMENTARY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Narrated by 27-year-old Jake Lang from his prison cell in solitary confinement at the DC Central Detention Facility, ‘The Truth About January 6th’ gathers never-before-seen cellphone footage taken at the scene of the Capitol Riot, refuting the Establishment narrative of the events of that day.