Big Bull Elephant Says Thanks For Letting Herd Cross Road Safely

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Big bull elephant says 'Yo, thanks man'
[original source/credit unknown]
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also: Amazing Vid: Whale Shark Approaches Fishing Boat To Get Rope Wrapped Around Body Removed - Says 'Thanks'
https://www.brighteon.com/b4070832-81a2-41fb-8ce8-3b389310dd65
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