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President Trump: Fake news media is blocking info about hydroxychloroquine that could save lives
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17 views • July 31, 2020
While speaking to reporters in front of the White House, President Trump reiterated his only goal with hydroxychloroquine is to save American lives. However, as One America's Pearson Sharp explains, the president believes the fake news media is stopping him from doing that.
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