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Rosemary Frei: Thoughts on the Freedom Convoy | DNK Video
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78 views • February 13, 2022
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Rosemary Frei is interviewed by Ukranian DNK Video, discussing the "Freedom Convoy".
Whilst many welcome this show of "people power" there is evidence that behind the scenes political operatives are vying to control both the agenda and finances of the group.
They promote cryptocurrency, in particular "Bitcoin". The World Economic Forum are also promoting "Bitcoin" as part of the digital economy agenda, so some are rightly concerned.
Also discussed is the Ukrainian color revolution and similarities with current events.
About Rosemary Frei:
After obtaining an MSc in molecular biology from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Calgary, Rosemary Frei became a freelance writer. For the next 22 years she was a medical writer and journalist. She pivoted again in early 2016 to full-time, independent activism and investigative journalism.
Her website is RosemaryFrei.ca.
Edit: 14 February 2022
Video now on Rosemary Frei's website:
Here’s the scoop on the trucker-convoy leadership
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/interview-post/heres-the-scoop-on-the-trucker-convoy-leadership/
By: DNK Video Channel
Original Url: https://dnk.video/w/74Zq8nL5kBPXTiEim3L3Z8
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Rosemary Frei is interviewed by Ukranian DNK Video, discussing the "Freedom Convoy".
Whilst many welcome this show of "people power" there is evidence that behind the scenes political operatives are vying to control both the agenda and finances of the group.
They promote cryptocurrency, in particular "Bitcoin". The World Economic Forum are also promoting "Bitcoin" as part of the digital economy agenda, so some are rightly concerned.
Also discussed is the Ukrainian color revolution and similarities with current events.
About Rosemary Frei:
After obtaining an MSc in molecular biology from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Calgary, Rosemary Frei became a freelance writer. For the next 22 years she was a medical writer and journalist. She pivoted again in early 2016 to full-time, independent activism and investigative journalism.
Her website is RosemaryFrei.ca.
Edit: 14 February 2022
Video now on Rosemary Frei's website:
Here’s the scoop on the trucker-convoy leadership
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/interview-post/heres-the-scoop-on-the-trucker-convoy-leadership/
By: DNK Video Channel
Original Url: https://dnk.video/w/74Zq8nL5kBPXTiEim3L3Z8
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