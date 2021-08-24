Welcome to the Communist Republic of Canada

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110 views • August 24, 2021
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https://archive.is/v6HsB
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https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://twitter.com/ashlee02025187/status/1429153057514868743?s=11
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1012644/Technical_Briefing_21.pdf
https://archive.is/GUrTo
From Dr Judy:
Pfizer FDA doc says “to prevent Covid-19 for 16 years and above
seeking approval for 3rd shot and further approval for 12-15 year olds
animal studies not disclosed, yet are required to be in the package insert
only contra indication listed (people or conditions for which you should never give this medication) anaphalaxis (severe or allergic reaction to any kind of chemical)
approved for Sars-Cov-2 which has never been proven to be isolated from a human
label warning only mentions 2 things, myocarditos that they say happens within 7 days and fainting to which they say procedures should be in place to prevent injury from falling
under adverse reactions section there is nothing about blood clotting, neurological damage, damage to the organs, or any other issues we have seen from VAERS
they say it is for intramuscular injection ONLY while you can see hundreds of videos of it being injected into the squeezed fat from the arm
each vial has 6 doses each dose must be diluted with their saline solution, which Pfizer will ship separately, so what happens if they do not get a shipment on time?
they clearly state that you can not mix this with any other Covid vaccine
they state that “imunocomprimized persons, including individuals receiving imunosupressent therapy may have a diminished immune response to the injection”, but do not say not to give it
they say because the trials were conducted under varying conditions that adverse event rates observed in the clinical trials of the vaccine can not be directly compared to rates of another vaccine
they combined phase 1,2 & 3 of clinical study
they show that 1st injection is compared to placebo and the side effect profile for the 2nd dose is 10x that of the 1st dose
from December 2020 to March 2021 50% of people injected got a placebo ***
they say every pregnancy has risks and say available data on comernaty is insufficient to inform vaccine related risks in pregnancy,
they say it is not known if it is excreted in human milk
each dose contains 30 micrograms of a nucleoside modified messenger RNA encoding the viral spike glycoprotein of Sars-CoV-2
Proof of lack of isolation of the “virus”
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
Stew Peters https://rumble.com/vll4b9-fda-approval-illegal-doctor-reveals-pfizer-insert-proves-criminal-regulatio.html
Help keep thedtrain rolling with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
https://archive.is/3ZPns
https://archive.is/caSch
https://archive.is/78HW8
https://archive.is/kaRHn
https://archive.is/B8o4S
https://archive.is/yLTgw
https://archive.is/s2ReX
https://archive.is/pB88w
https://archive.is/pjp4a
https://archive.is/KtHaq
https://archive.is/Lwma7
https://archive.is/y8TQq
https://archive.is/D291v
https://archive.is/1kcOd
https://archive.is/6u5IG
https://archive.is/4z6bu
https://archive.is/O8YJ4
https://archive.is/VYDtQ
https://archive.is/hIhrG
https://archive.is/tigTQ
https://archive.is/nk1T2
https://archive.is/ac5Uo
https://archive.is/4okId
https://archive.is/x5bOj
https://archive.is/uSjor
https://archive.is/jDWkL
https://archive.is/BFUAU
https://archive.is/PIT0f
https://archive.is/4CTej
https://archive.is/v6HsB
https://archive.is/nsGiH
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://twitter.com/ashlee02025187/status/1429153057514868743?s=11
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1012644/Technical_Briefing_21.pdf
https://archive.is/GUrTo
From Dr Judy:
Pfizer FDA doc says “to prevent Covid-19 for 16 years and above
seeking approval for 3rd shot and further approval for 12-15 year olds
animal studies not disclosed, yet are required to be in the package insert
only contra indication listed (people or conditions for which you should never give this medication) anaphalaxis (severe or allergic reaction to any kind of chemical)
approved for Sars-Cov-2 which has never been proven to be isolated from a human
label warning only mentions 2 things, myocarditos that they say happens within 7 days and fainting to which they say procedures should be in place to prevent injury from falling
under adverse reactions section there is nothing about blood clotting, neurological damage, damage to the organs, or any other issues we have seen from VAERS
they say it is for intramuscular injection ONLY while you can see hundreds of videos of it being injected into the squeezed fat from the arm
each vial has 6 doses each dose must be diluted with their saline solution, which Pfizer will ship separately, so what happens if they do not get a shipment on time?
they clearly state that you can not mix this with any other Covid vaccine
they state that “imunocomprimized persons, including individuals receiving imunosupressent therapy may have a diminished immune response to the injection”, but do not say not to give it
they say because the trials were conducted under varying conditions that adverse event rates observed in the clinical trials of the vaccine can not be directly compared to rates of another vaccine
they combined phase 1,2 & 3 of clinical study
they show that 1st injection is compared to placebo and the side effect profile for the 2nd dose is 10x that of the 1st dose
from December 2020 to March 2021 50% of people injected got a placebo ***
they say every pregnancy has risks and say available data on comernaty is insufficient to inform vaccine related risks in pregnancy,
they say it is not known if it is excreted in human milk
each dose contains 30 micrograms of a nucleoside modified messenger RNA encoding the viral spike glycoprotein of Sars-CoV-2
Proof of lack of isolation of the “virus”
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
Stew Peters https://rumble.com/vll4b9-fda-approval-illegal-doctor-reveals-pfizer-insert-proves-criminal-regulatio.html
Help keep thedtrain rolling with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
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