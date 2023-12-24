Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sweet, Sweet Success - Chapter 21
channel image
The Berean Call
145 Subscribers
8 views
Published 17 hours ago

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

New Chapter Every Day!


Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel


The next few weeks were bitterly lonely ones for Ari. He hadn’t been there when Nicole had come to the apartment to pick up her things. Perhaps that had been best. But how he missed her! The last six years—his happiest—couldn’t be so easily negated. The vivid memory of her face and enchanting voice, of her lilting, contagious laugh and graceful feminine movements, of the very fragrance she had exuded, of the comfort of her presence and the love they had shared, made the present emptiness maddening. But even as the pain eroded all sense of peace, his resolve remained firm.


He could not, must not, give in on the abortion issue. It was a pregnancy they had not planned and as such it should be immediately terminated. Nothing could be more logical. As much as he longed for a reconciliation, Ari was determined, as a matter of principle, that the only way it could happen would be for Nicole to yield to reason, which she showed no sign—at least on his terms—of doing.


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

Keywords
israeldave huntberean callsanctuary of the chosen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket