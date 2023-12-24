Sweet, Sweet Success - Chapter 21

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook



New Chapter Every Day!





Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel





The next few weeks were bitterly lonely ones for Ari. He hadn’t been there when Nicole had come to the apartment to pick up her things. Perhaps that had been best. But how he missed her! The last six years—his happiest—couldn’t be so easily negated. The vivid memory of her face and enchanting voice, of her lilting, contagious laugh and graceful feminine movements, of the very fragrance she had exuded, of the comfort of her presence and the love they had shared, made the present emptiness maddening. But even as the pain eroded all sense of peace, his resolve remained firm.





He could not, must not, give in on the abortion issue. It was a pregnancy they had not planned and as such it should be immediately terminated. Nothing could be more logical. As much as he longed for a reconciliation, Ari was determined, as a matter of principle, that the only way it could happen would be for Nicole to yield to reason, which she showed no sign—at least on his terms—of doing.





Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app