This Mother's Warning About AI Will Haunt You
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3532 followers
2
189 views • 22 hours ago

Every click, search, and prompt is training artificial intelligence to think like you—work like you—and eventually replace you. This video exposes the invisible trade you’re making with AI, why convenience is costing us human necessity, and how surrendering judgment, creativity, and responsibility may be the most dangerous exchange of our time.


Keywords
artificial intelligencegoogle aihuman obsolescenceai replacing jobsdigital dependencyautomation control
