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Touching the Earth with Kahuna Lale Series - Intro #01
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7 views • September 15, 2020
In these stressful and uncertain times, hear some common sense wisdom interlaced with Native American stories and the entertaining viewpoint of a shaman, anthropologist and father. Kahuna Lale has spent most of his life operating in the world of the seen and unseen and has developed an exclusive series of how each of us can connect back to Mother Earth and the wonderful adventure we have before us! 13 part series.
All Rights Reserved. 2020.
All Rights Reserved. 2020.
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