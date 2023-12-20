Christmas Roundtable | Faith, Family, and Fun | Anatomy of the Church and State #28

Join us in this Christmas special episode! We discuss our personal experiences and perspectives on Christmas. Patrick and Steve and myself share what Christmas means to us and how our traditions have evolved over the years. We talk church services, Die Hard, and reflect on the changing atmosphere of Christmas and the significance of the coming of the birth of Jesus. We explore the importance of stories, the impact of secularism on Christmas, the meaning of Merry Christmas, and more!
FOLLOW Steve Hinton
X: @stvhintonauthor
CHECK OUT STEVES BOOK
Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Confessions-Finding-Through-Pastors-Doubt/dp/1632963035/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1675638892&sr=8-1
Barnes and Noble
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/confessions-steve-hinton/1129727014?ean=9781632963031
Books-A-Million
https://www.booksamillion.com/search?filter=&id=8756389892535&query=steve+hinton+confessions
FOLLOW Patrick Studabaker
https://periapsispress.com/periapsis-christmas-2-release/
X: @cavetothecross
DONATE TO THE SHOW
Venmo: @jesusandliberty
CashApp: $jesusandliberty
Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website
FOLLOW
Christians4liberty.com
Youtube: @jesusandliberty
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
Instagram: @jesusandliberty
Show Timeline
1:00 Guest intros
3:02 What does Christmas mean to you?
9:50 Christmas travels or not
10:48 Eggnog and fruitcake
12:40 Too many Christmas Eve services?
15:50 Christmas candlelight services
17:00 Rip ‘n Sip
18:20 Should non believers take Communion?
19:21 Christmas traditions
23:10 In n Out Burgers
24:19 Sheet and Hardee’s
24:45 Favorite Christmas movies. Die Hard?
26:11 Criteria for being a Christmas movie
28:50 A Christmas Story the movie
31:31 Phasing out Christmas?
33:01 Finding Manger Scene to buy at stores nearly impossible
34:05 Handel’s Messiah
38:20 Paganism
40:10 What “Merry Christmas” means
41:24 Angels sing only once
43:11 Is it still the most wonderful time of year?
45:20 Red pilled
47:15 Raising baby Jesus
48:44 Mary, did you know?
51:05 Does the Christmas “date” matter?
53:30 Just 12 men turned the world upside down
55:34 Is there hope for the world?
56:45 Look to 2,000 years of church history for encouragement
1:00:14 Santa or no Santa for your kids
1:05:00 St. Nick punching the heretic
1:08:47 Guests closing remarks
1:10:57 Closing prayer
SONG CREDITS
Scott Buckley - Frankincense And Myrrh" is under a Creative Commons (CC BY 3.0) license.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
/ musicbyscottb
Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: • 🎁 Christmas (Royalty Free Music) - "F...
🔺
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.