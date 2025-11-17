In this conversation (recorded November 14, 2025), I sit down with Australian contactee and author Judy Carroll to walk through the first half of my “ET Hypothesis & Sources” — and ask her to critique, correct and deepen it from her lifetime of experience with Grey ETs and Mantis elders.

We talk about the Human Ladder of consciousness, how the Mantis beings act as ancient architects and gardeners of life on Earth, and how the Greys operate as spiritual “technicians” working under universal law rather than as cold abductors. Judy explains how elders can download their consciousness into several smaller Grey bodies at once, why many “abductions” are really pre-birth soul agreements, and how shipboard procedures activate more of our DNA to help humanity move from 3D fear into 5D oneness and unconditional love.





We also explore Eisenhower’s rejection of an ET offer in the 1950s, underground and undersea ET bases, vast motherships that host many species, and how controlled disclosure and media manipulation have shaped public perception. Along the way we look at karma, reincarnation, religion, rap vs 1960s pop music, and the huge cultural deconstruction needed for Earth to join a multi-species Federation of Planets.





Topics in this video include:

• The Human Ladder – 10 levels of consciousness & DNA activation

• Mantis beings as “gardeners of Earth” and elders of the Greys

• Hybridization programs as a spiritual evolution plan, not conquest

• Soul agreements, healing chambers & why “abduction” is the wrong word

• Eisenhower, Plan A vs Plan B, and alien reproduction vehicles (ARVs)

• Underground & undersea bases, Antarctic facilities & city-sized motherships

• Controlled disclosure, media fear programming and cultural deconstruction

• Karma, free will and why ETs don’t simply “stop the bad guys”

• Religion, reincarnation and what real disclosure would do to dogma





About Judy Carroll:

Judy is the author of The Zeta Message, Extraterrestrial Presence on Earth, Cosmic Spirituality and An Interview with an Alien. You can find her work at https://www.ufogreyinfo.com/





