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39) Ponha fim a esta tragédia, está na sua mão!
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22 views • April 14, 2021
Créditos para RTP (Festival da Canção) e os canais YT de Moby e Tomás Cerqueira:
Moby & The Void Pacific Choir - Are You Lost In The World Like Me? (Official Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VASywEuqFd8
Conan Osíris - Telemóveis (Eurovisão 2019)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnGOnJmQsCQ
Ver vídeos novos de Moby & Steve Cutts, aqui: http://mobyandthevoidpacificchoir.com/
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Moby & The Void Pacific Choir - Are You Lost In The World Like Me? (Official Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VASywEuqFd8
Conan Osíris - Telemóveis (Eurovisão 2019)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnGOnJmQsCQ
Ver vídeos novos de Moby & Steve Cutts, aqui: http://mobyandthevoidpacificchoir.com/
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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