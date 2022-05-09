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Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe
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210 views • May 09, 2022
A documentary alleging that the CDC, the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, destroyed data on their 2004 study that allegedly showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
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