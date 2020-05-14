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watching and waiting for our blessed hope
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11 views • May 14, 2020
Luk 17:26 And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.
Luk 17:27 They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all.
1Th 5:3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.
1 https://www.timesofisrael.com/weddings-halls-said-set-to-open-next-week-with-100-guest-limit/?fbclid=IwAR1qJBpuguq7CIw4VUVfWop06W40s2JeJeRL5BcU4ABktenzMKSAKAabnhA
2 https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2020-05-13/despite-virus-pompeo-in-israel-to-talk-west-bank-annexation
3 https://www.jns.org/pompeo-arrives-in-israel-for-talks-on-iran-covid-19-mideast-peace-plan/
Luk 17:27 They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all.
1Th 5:3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.
1 https://www.timesofisrael.com/weddings-halls-said-set-to-open-next-week-with-100-guest-limit/?fbclid=IwAR1qJBpuguq7CIw4VUVfWop06W40s2JeJeRL5BcU4ABktenzMKSAKAabnhA
2 https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2020-05-13/despite-virus-pompeo-in-israel-to-talk-west-bank-annexation
3 https://www.jns.org/pompeo-arrives-in-israel-for-talks-on-iran-covid-19-mideast-peace-plan/
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