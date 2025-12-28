Turkey's Neo-Ottoman Gog Delusions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Turkey! Turkey is Magog from Ezekiel 38-39 and Revelation 19-20. Erdogan is not Gog, but he's establishing the renewed Caliphate. He hates Israel and is exporting terrorism worldwide. “‘May Allah, for the sake of His name … destroy and devastate Zionist Israel.’ This sentence was not uttered by a Hamas or Hezbollah leader, it was said in a public prayer on March 30, 2025, by the President of Turkey,” the Israeli Cabinet minister noted in his post on X. The Bible warns us about a mysterious man named Gog that will unify the world against Israel during the end of days. Watch Turkey!