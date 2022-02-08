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NIGHT SHADOWS 02072022 -- War Now? False Flag? Wag The Dog? Insider Info. Martial Law? Timelines?
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41 views • February 08, 2022
The timeline as spelled out in the Scripture, along with a stated delay indicates that 2022 is the year of big changes and a possible ESCAPE of the Church sometime during 2022. Is it valid? Remember we had the STAR SIGN back in 2017 and we are now past the 4-year delay of the Fig Tree parable and are in the fifth year since that SIGN of SIGNS. Five (5) is the number of GRACE, and many are now pointing to 2-22-2022 as a time to watch for major events, along with 3-22 area, actually from March 16-23 and beyond as a high watch time - in any event all the troop movements tell us the nations are restless and angry as the demons stir humanity into war and destruction!
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
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