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Bath Robe calls Ally Financial Fraudsters no loans, no contracts, no originals
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9 views • December 23, 2019
The Debt Money Scam - Banks do not loan Money - they convert the Promise to Pay in to value that is passed back to the Fed. The Fed pays the Vendor and the Loan Company then pretends it loaned you money! Once the original note and Debt money is exchanged their is no debt. Now you know how the Rothschild's et al can accumulate 500T!
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/508-jewish-dominance-of-america-facts-are-facts-2
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2019/12/trump-sign-executiove-order-showing-his-true-loyalties-are-to-rothschilds-created-israel-and-not-america-or-american-foundational-principles-like-free-speech-8652.html
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/508-jewish-dominance-of-america-facts-are-facts-2
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2019/12/trump-sign-executiove-order-showing-his-true-loyalties-are-to-rothschilds-created-israel-and-not-america-or-american-foundational-principles-like-free-speech-8652.html
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