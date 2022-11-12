The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering ( Dane Wigington Geoengineering Watch )

http://GeoengineeringWatch.org TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...

Our hope and goal is for this video to be shared far and wide, DO NOT re-upload this copyrighted video without prior written permission and conditions from GeoengineeringWatch.org

If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.





Climate engineering and weather warfare are ultimately one in the same. The ongoing atmospheric experiments taking place in our skies have a long history with many objectives and agendas being carried out, the equation is complex. If we are to have any chance of exposing and halting catastrophic global climate engineering operations, we must first have a clear understanding of the issue itself. This video is by far the most complete and comprehensive presentation ever produced by GeoengineeringWatch.org. The presentation was given live at Northern California public awareness raising event. It is our hope that this video will provide a useful tool for increasing desperately needed public awareness and understanding of the critically important climate engineering issue.

It is imperative to reach a critical mass of public awareness as quickly as possible. The effort to expose and halt geoengineering operations can only be waged with an awakened population, time is not on our side. Sharing credible data from a credible source is the most effective and efficient way to wake others who are not yet aware of the issue. Make your voice heard, make every day count.

Dane Wigington

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...

To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...

Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...





Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY

Geoengineering Watch Vs. The "Fact Checker", Lawsuit Filed: https://youtu.be/sMedYDBFGOI

The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/c...

By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.





Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ

This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA





The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:

2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/

20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...

Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g...

To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigingt...





To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:

Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington

The Dimming https://www.youtube.com/c/TheDimming

Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...

GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...

Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch





To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri...





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dane Wigington

https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington/videos



