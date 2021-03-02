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Demonstration against Fascism, Copenhagen Denmark [23.02.2021]
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20 views • March 02, 2021
Begivenhed af Mark Haugegaard Nielsen og 7 andre - Christiansborg Slotsplads
https://www.facebook.com/events/2811334892442455/
Den 23 februar skal de behandle epidemiloven for 3 og sidste gang. Dette skal de ikke få lov til uden spektakel og at vi viser vores utilfredshed. Vi inviterer jer derfor alle til at møde op og demonstrerer foran Christiansborg
Der vil være talere, musik og fællessange/dans i løbet af dagen og vi slutter af med et fantastisk optog gennem byen
Alle er velkomne og vi glæder os til at se Jer.
---
The Danish Parliament Christiansborg in Copenhagen: www.folketinget.dk
Martin Emde [MD] Iversen
http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/
https://www.facebook.com/MartinMDIversenDenmark
https://twitter.com/martin_md_1111
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4Cs2ijIi6WTS/
https://t.me/martinmdiversen
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8kBqVE7qJts7q_us--VwGQ
osv osv osv..
http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/solid-evidens-for-pcr-testen-se-det-rystende-resultat/
Hvad er 'predictive programming'?
Betyder: 'forudsigelig programmering'
Forslag: Research: MKUltra (or MK-Ultra)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=predictive%20programming&;t=videos
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mk+ultra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=mk%20ultra&;t=videos
Per Rye Dannerfjord
https://bit.ly/3pD63ue
https://www.facebook.com/OBelix8
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=per+rye+dannerfjord
Falke Thue Mikailsen
https://www.facebook.com/people/Falke-Thue-Mikailsen/531479547
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=falke+thue+mikailsen
Anbefaling at se som Falke henviser til:
Link om Jesuitter: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LDizYj2g9qVw/ [1:00:29 min].
The Fall of the Cabal [Full Part 1-10] - The World is about to Change - Janet Ossebaard
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KMBcAvYH1f3L/
Source and original title:
The Jesuits,Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed! [1:00:29 min]
Nicholson1968 - 132K subscribers
100,731 views • Dec 31, 2016
https://youtu.be/v8jASoemxWg
NB! Links under videoen,
Lidt mere om Nicholson1968 som jeg har fulgt på div kanaler i et års tid nu og også delt lidt af:
Nicholson1968:
https://www.nicholson1968.com/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/
https://rumble.com/user/Nicholson1968
https://www.facebook.com/Nicholson1968doucwhateyec/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIY1qAHQ-TcQ92Tg0ddH28w
https://twitter.com/nicholson1968
https://nicholson1968.logosoftwear.com/
https://www.patreon.com/Nicholson1968
---
Georgii Aleksandrov til Frihedsbevægelsens Fællesråd - København 19 t siden
DEN STØRSTE NÜRNBERG-RETSSAG ER PÅBEGYNDT
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10223181363137843
---
01.03.2021 #InformationWarfare
UK recruiting human guinea pigs to deliberately infect with the coronavirus In the UK, scientists are now recruiting human lab rats / guinea pigs to deliberately infect with the coronavirus in order to "prove" the effectiveness of vaccines.
Of course, given that the PCR tests are fraudulent and the vaccine is flawed, this clinical trial seems to be nothing but a whole new way to kill people in the name of "science."
See the full story here.
https://www.afinalwarning.com/497541.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-28-uk-to-conduct-first-coronavirus-challenge-trial.html
https://www.facebook.com/events/2811334892442455/
Den 23 februar skal de behandle epidemiloven for 3 og sidste gang. Dette skal de ikke få lov til uden spektakel og at vi viser vores utilfredshed. Vi inviterer jer derfor alle til at møde op og demonstrerer foran Christiansborg
Der vil være talere, musik og fællessange/dans i løbet af dagen og vi slutter af med et fantastisk optog gennem byen
Alle er velkomne og vi glæder os til at se Jer.
---
The Danish Parliament Christiansborg in Copenhagen: www.folketinget.dk
Martin Emde [MD] Iversen
http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/
https://www.facebook.com/MartinMDIversenDenmark
https://twitter.com/martin_md_1111
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4Cs2ijIi6WTS/
https://t.me/martinmdiversen
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8kBqVE7qJts7q_us--VwGQ
osv osv osv..
http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/solid-evidens-for-pcr-testen-se-det-rystende-resultat/
Hvad er 'predictive programming'?
Betyder: 'forudsigelig programmering'
Forslag: Research: MKUltra (or MK-Ultra)
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=predictive%20programming&;t=videos
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mk+ultra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=mk%20ultra&;t=videos
Per Rye Dannerfjord
https://bit.ly/3pD63ue
https://www.facebook.com/OBelix8
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=per+rye+dannerfjord
Falke Thue Mikailsen
https://www.facebook.com/people/Falke-Thue-Mikailsen/531479547
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=falke+thue+mikailsen
Anbefaling at se som Falke henviser til:
Link om Jesuitter: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LDizYj2g9qVw/ [1:00:29 min].
The Fall of the Cabal [Full Part 1-10] - The World is about to Change - Janet Ossebaard
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KMBcAvYH1f3L/
Source and original title:
The Jesuits,Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed! [1:00:29 min]
Nicholson1968 - 132K subscribers
100,731 views • Dec 31, 2016
https://youtu.be/v8jASoemxWg
NB! Links under videoen,
Lidt mere om Nicholson1968 som jeg har fulgt på div kanaler i et års tid nu og også delt lidt af:
Nicholson1968:
https://www.nicholson1968.com/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968/
https://rumble.com/user/Nicholson1968
https://www.facebook.com/Nicholson1968doucwhateyec/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIY1qAHQ-TcQ92Tg0ddH28w
https://twitter.com/nicholson1968
https://nicholson1968.logosoftwear.com/
https://www.patreon.com/Nicholson1968
---
Georgii Aleksandrov til Frihedsbevægelsens Fællesråd - København 19 t siden
DEN STØRSTE NÜRNBERG-RETSSAG ER PÅBEGYNDT
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10223181363137843
---
01.03.2021 #InformationWarfare
UK recruiting human guinea pigs to deliberately infect with the coronavirus In the UK, scientists are now recruiting human lab rats / guinea pigs to deliberately infect with the coronavirus in order to "prove" the effectiveness of vaccines.
Of course, given that the PCR tests are fraudulent and the vaccine is flawed, this clinical trial seems to be nothing but a whole new way to kill people in the name of "science."
See the full story here.
https://www.afinalwarning.com/497541.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-28-uk-to-conduct-first-coronavirus-challenge-trial.html
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