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The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 12 – The Enoch Effect!
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1 view • July 22, 2021
On Episode 12 we talk about what the Enoch Effect is and how it can help you get into 5D within the next 6 to 18 months and stay there.
So, make sure to watch this Episode and start moving into 5D…
At the end they will answer Questions so Do not Miss It!
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
So, make sure to watch this Episode and start moving into 5D…
At the end they will answer Questions so Do not Miss It!
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
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