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A Great Sign Appeared in Heaven - Revelation 12:1-3
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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53 views • May 13, 2021
The "Great Sign" that appears in heaven teaches us a great deal about the history of the faith, the attacks of the "Dragon" and, there is an added bonus. We find out exactly when Jesus was born!

Michael Heiser Video referenced in Video: https://youtu.be/oQsPHvRNYSs

Join us as we go verse by verse through the Book of Revelation. JESUS ALWAYS WINS!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute and Brighteon.

Check out our Playlist of Revelation Deep Dives

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2okMkXDgS9M_I5Hs5MG7OAE

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/K9fUEb7klFrq/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=5979126528001&;index=1

You can find our channel with all our videos at

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
salvationprophecybible prophecyend timesjudgementdragonvirgobook of revelation explained verse by versesound bible teachingvirginmichael heiser
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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