Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico visited Viktor Orban in Budapest and commented on Ukraine

💬 We can give Ukraine 50 billion euros for weapons, but it will not change anything, only increase the number of dead soldiers.

Russia will not withdraw from Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea, but will improve its negotiating position instead.

Adding:

Greece is ready to sell tens of millions of euros worth of ammunition to Kiev.

Greece may sell Ukraine extra ammunition and expired shells. This was announced on January 30 by the head of the country's Defense Ministry, Nikos Dendias.

"There are ammunition that will expire in the foreseeable future. We will have to replace them at some point anyway, and they may be sold. This will bring a lot of income to the Greek armed forces, and we need it," he told Real FM.

According to him, Greece could receive "tens of millions of euros" in case of resale of ammunition to Ukraine.

A day earlier, the leader of the Hellenic Lisi party, Kyriakos Velopoulos, said that the transfer of weapons by Greece to Ukraine, which the Ukrainian military takes out by trucks from the warehouses of the Greek army, is a real betrayal. Did he point out that what is happening is gaining momentum? a larger and more dangerous turnover.

Earlier, on January 9, it became known that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his visit to Greece, demanded that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis supply Ukraine with new shipments of weapons. The authors of the Newsbreak portal, who reported the news, called Blinken's demand for Greece extortion.

At the end of November, the Greek publication Ekathimerini reported that the United States was discussing with Greece the sale of a total of 75 thousand artillery shells from the stocks of the Armed Forces of Greece as part of the replenishment of Ukrainian ammunition. According to the publication, Washington plans to purchase 50 thousand shells of 105 mm caliber, 20 thousand shells of 155 mm caliber and 5 thousand larger shells of 203 mm caliber. It was indicated that the total cost of all ammunition would be about $47 million.

P.S. It seems like a done deal after the F35 agreement.



