FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Ecclesiastes 12:13-14; Hebrews 12:1, 20260110
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
1 view • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly Father, and YAHWEH TSIDKENU, the LORD YAHWEH my RIGHTEOUSNESS in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Everlasting love upon me! Thank You, Glorious Father, for revealing Your Word to me. Holy Father, I repent of any sin of omission that I have committed against You and plead for Your forgiveness and cleansing because of the shed blood of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ!

Your Holy Scriptures encourage me to obey You. Therefore,

13 I shall hear the conclusion of the whole matter, which is to Fear You, Almighty Heavenly Father and YAHWEH, and keep Your Commandments: for this is the whole duty of men and women.

14 Because, You, my JEHOVAH TSIDKENUI, the LORD YAHWEH my RIGHTEOUSNESS at the Judgment Day, shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it was good or evil.

1 Wherefore seeing I am also compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, I shall lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset me, and run with patience the race that is set before me. Amen!

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us: 

Click below to learn more and join us:

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

