BORDER CRISIS: GOP Senators Visit Border - A TRAGEDY

BORDER SHOCK! GOP Senators Describe 'Biden Arrows' at Border to Direct Illegals to Free Services -- Eight Hour Catch and Release into US Interior



On Friday several Republican Senators took a tour of the open border with Mexico in Texas. What they saw was absolutely shocking and beyond anything we ever imagined.



There are “Biden Arrows” set up to direct illegal aliens to government services and Joe Biden is releasing the illegal aliens on the streets of America within 8 hours!

This is beyond a crisis — This is a planned and organized invasion of the United States by the Democrats in Washington DC.

During the press conference, Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson went off on these borderless policies.



Senator Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden made the situation worse yesterday…The last thing I learned is that we are complicit as a nation in human trafficking. What did we learn last night? There’s a trail on our side of the border with markers placed by the federal government to show illegal immigrants where to go. That we’re transporting people who paid to get here the last mile with your taxpayer dollars. It’s costing about $800 a day per child. If we don’t change… There’ll be 250,000 people a month coming. The border patrol says there’s no end to this.