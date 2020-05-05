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War w/Criminal Cabal Happening Now & Escalating: Trafficking DUMBS Clearing Out, Ongoing Operations
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94 views • May 05, 2020
Sarah Westall

Investigative Independent Journalist, Ella Ster, joins the program to discuss the escalating war with the criminal cabal and the trafficking networks. She explains how the DUMBS (underground tunnels) are being cleared out and many trafficking networks are losing their means of distribution. She also shows compelling evidence that a military buildup is occurring right now targeted at ending the worst human trafficking activities while also giving comfort and relief to the victims. You can see more of her investigative work at http://EllaSter.nl

See an exclusive segment with Ella Ster discussing her recent investigative efforts into one of the largest criminal trafficking networks in Europe. You can see that on http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall - consider joining and watch this interview along with many other exclusives, discounts, and more!

Silver is at a 5000 human history low - incredible time to buy and protect your family. Email [email protected], tell him Sarah sent you, and he has guaranteed to me he will personally ensure you get the lowest price in the industry, period.

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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journalisttraffickingwarhumanhappening nowsarah westalldumbscovid-19criminal cabalella sterescalatingclearing outongoing operations
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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