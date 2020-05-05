War w/Criminal Cabal Happening Now & Escalating: Trafficking DUMBS Clearing Out, Ongoing Operations

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Investigative Independent Journalist, Ella Ster, joins the program to discuss the escalating war with the criminal cabal and the trafficking networks. She explains how the DUMBS (underground tunnels) are being cleared out and many trafficking networks are losing their means of distribution. She also shows compelling evidence that a military buildup is occurring right now targeted at ending the worst human trafficking activities while also giving comfort and relief to the victims. You can see more of her investigative work at http://EllaSter.nl
See an exclusive segment with Ella Ster discussing her recent investigative efforts into one of the largest criminal trafficking networks in Europe. You can see that on http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall - consider joining and watch this interview along with many other exclusives, discounts, and more!
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