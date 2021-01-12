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What is the the Elephant in the bible?
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120 views • January 12, 2021
It's the most uncomfortable teachings, that is... so hated... so feared, that no church in the world today is willing to even recognize its existence. That is the Elephant in the bible! Are you willing to hear this teaching today? And more importantly, are you willing to obey it? Please watch this video to find out what the Elephant in the bible is!
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