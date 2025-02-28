NEW HHS SECRETARY MAKES INFORMED CONSENT CORNERSTONE OF THE DEPARTMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The news around public health is shifting in recent weeks including legacy news questioning Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla about vaccine liability shields, the postponement of the CDC’s ACIP meeting, state health departments no longer promoting mass vaccination, and a halt on vaccine advertising.
#InformedConsent #AlbertBourla #ACIP #FluShots