Biden's thoughts on leaving weapons behind in a foreign country

Remember the billions of dollars worth of weapons left to the terrorist Taliban due to Biden's epic withdrawal failure from Afghanistan? Here's the bozo himself foretelling his own future, and predicting what he himself did later...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.